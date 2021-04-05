Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 5,381 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 2.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 232,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698,607. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.