Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. 13,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

