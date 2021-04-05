Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 27,092 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of LB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. 18,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,118. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

