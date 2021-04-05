Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAM. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,813. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

