Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

