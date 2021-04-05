Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 257,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

