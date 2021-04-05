Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $203.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,208. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.83 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

