Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $300.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.75 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

