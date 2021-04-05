Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.70. 67,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

