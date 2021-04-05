Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.85. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

