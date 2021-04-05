Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.45.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $605.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $621.20 and its 200 day moving average is $630.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $418.01 and a one year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

