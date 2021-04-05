Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $128,696,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold 72,812 shares of company stock worth $13,794,073 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

ZS traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,388. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.