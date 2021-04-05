Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $7.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,843. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.24, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

