Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 13,341 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 307.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 113,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $82.99 and a one year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

