Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 14,867 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 482.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.97. 218,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $466.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

