Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 1,752 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.69. 21,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.18. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $356.50. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

