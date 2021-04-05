Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after buying an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.20 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

