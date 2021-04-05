Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.06. 13,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,543. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

