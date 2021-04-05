Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 2.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $337,085,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cloudflare by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,359. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -187.87 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

