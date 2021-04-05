James Carlsen Buys 20,000 Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Stock

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) EVP James Carlsen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NSCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Nesco by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

