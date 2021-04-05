James J. Filler Purchases 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 867,429 shares in the company, valued at $82,058,783.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $94.30. 2,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $525.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

