James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

