Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 19,546 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.84 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

