Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 33,396 Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.88% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EWK opened at $20.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.