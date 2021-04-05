Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,534 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

