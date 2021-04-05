Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS:IIIIU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.