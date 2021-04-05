Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEBCU opened at $10.25 on Monday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

