Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMEZ opened at $75.05 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

