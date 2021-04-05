Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $149.14 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

