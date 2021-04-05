Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 195.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

