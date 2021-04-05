Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 132.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $325,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,660. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YMAB stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

