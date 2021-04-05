Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

