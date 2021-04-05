Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCVU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $20,268,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,871,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,350,000.

OTCMKTS:FTCVU opened at $11.92 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

