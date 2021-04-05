Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

AOS stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.