Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 465.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 928,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 764,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,288,000.

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $18.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

