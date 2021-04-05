Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 19,872 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,446,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 144,381 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,940,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,468,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of HMS by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 322,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSY. SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.