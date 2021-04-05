Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 25,521 Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.72% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FLCA stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $30.98.

