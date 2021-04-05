Jane Street Group LLC Sells 44,089 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,171,000 after buying an additional 81,756 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,027,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,579,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,704,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

