Jane Street Group LLC Sells 55,882 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,882 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.88% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RAFE opened at $29.29 on Monday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

