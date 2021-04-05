Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARBGU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,098,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ARBGU stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.