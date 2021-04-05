Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

OTCMKTS MOTNU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.21.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

