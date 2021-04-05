Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $112.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $124.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

