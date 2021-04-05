JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Down 0.1%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.79. 660,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 833,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

In related news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

