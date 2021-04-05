Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,008 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,545 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $889,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $2,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.