Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,595,000.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57. Oncorus, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ONCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

