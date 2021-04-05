Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

