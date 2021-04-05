Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 163,044 BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.01% of BCLS Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLSA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,385,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA).

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.