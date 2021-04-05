Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,271 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 194,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 97,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $57.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

