Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 4,095 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of ACM Research worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 60,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock opened at $90.08 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

