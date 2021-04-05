Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock opened at $112.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $112.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $6,046,199.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.